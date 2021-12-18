Doyle auctions gold coin jewelry

Items offered in the Doyle auction included cuff links, each adorned with an 1886 Coronet half eagle (top), a 14-karat gold bracelet with eight U.S. gold coins as charms (middle) and a 1912 Indian Head quarter eagle mounted in a gold ring.

New York City auctioneer Doyle presented buyers with an opportunity for some wonderful numismatic holiday gifts, or personal indulgences, in its Nov. 23 auction that included a rich selection of coin jewelry.

Certainly the flashiest was a 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief gold $20 double eagle that had been mounted in a bezel with a “stylized finger holder.”

It was graded About Uncirculated by the auctioneer, who observed light wear on the chest and high points, with a little luster present in the protected areas.

It sold for $9,075 against an estimate of $3,000 to $5,000, a strong price considering that another 1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief double eagle that was mounted in a bezel sold for $5,520 at a 2020 Heritage auction.

More affordable was a 1912 Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle mounted in a 14-karat gold ring, simply graded Fine by the auctioneer, that realized $605.

Similarly, a 1910 Indian Head gold $10 eagle in a simple bezel sold for $1,089, consistent with the price that an “ex-jewelry” example would bring on the wholesale market.

Ornate gold cuff links

Folks looking for cuff links had several options, of which the most impressive was a pair of 1886 Coronet gold $5 half eagles “mounted on a handsome and ornate back drop for cuff links.”

The reverses were covered by the mounts, hiding the Mint marks and thus hiding which U.S. Mint struck them.

The handsome duo sold for $1,815.

Continuing the trend of outfitting those who “dress to impress,” one lot held two gold money clips, separately mounted with a 1876-S and a 1895 Coronet gold double eagle, each simply graded “Fine”; the lot sold for $4,235.

Heavy metal

An instant collection could be found in a 14-karat gold bracelet with eight U.S. gold coins mounted as charms. The coins included 1852 Coronet and 1854 Indian Head gold dollars, an 1874 Indian Head gold $3 piece, 1882-S and 1898 Coronet half eagles, 1847 and 1907 Coronet eagles and an 1898-S Coronet double eagle. The total weight approached 150 grams, and the coins were conservatively graded Fine to Very Fine by Doyle.

The “heavy metal” adornment sold for $10,890.

Not all of the coin jewelry featured U.S. coins. A pair of Napoleonic Head gold coins from France set in cuff links with plain back cover realized $847 on an estimate of $400 to $600. As with the other cuff links, the reverses of the coins were covered by the mounts.

Some jewelry featured coins in metals other than gold. A pair of earrings using British silver groats, graded Good, sold for $272 on an estimate of $200 to $300.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter