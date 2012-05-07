Downey reports results of mail-bid sale

California dealer Sheridan Downey’s mail-bid sale of 118 Bust half dollars that closed April 20 during the Central States Numismatic Society’s spring convention in Schaumburg, Ill., brought total prices realized, including the 10 percent buyer’s fee, to $252,347, with 29 lots going unsold at the time the sale closed.

Topping the Downey sale was an 1815/2 Capped Bust, Lettered Edge half dollar, Overton 101a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), graded Professional Coin Grading Service About Uncirculated 58, which went for $34,001.

A 1794 Flowing Hair half dollar, O-108, graded Fine 15 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., sold for $26,015. The coin is one of no more than 11 known examples, only seven of which are now traced.

Complete details of the sale can be found at Downey’s website at www.sheridanscoins.com. ¦