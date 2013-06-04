Varieties Notebook: Collectors report new finds

Here we see strong doubling to the letters of TRUST on a 1977-D Kennedy half dollar submitted by Benjamin Mielke.

Charles Hudson submitted this 1972 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent listed as Obverse Die no. 2. While not the “major” 1972 doubled die cent, the doubling is still very strong.

A 2012 cent with extra thickness to the letters of LIBERTY was submitted by Joseph Koelling.

This 2013 Lincoln cent from Ronald Traino shows extra thickness to the date as well as notching on the lower 2 and 1.

In last month’s installment of this column I shared the first reported 2013 Lincoln cent doubled die, submitted by Tanaka Davis. I indicated at the time that I had already received a “runner-up” to share.

That runner-up is also a 2013 Lincoln cent with a doubled die obverse. It was submitted by Ronald Traino.

While last month’s 2013 cent from Mr. Davis showed its strongest doubling on the ERTY of LIBERTY, the 2013 cent from Mr. Traino shows its strongest doubling on the date. Extra thickness shows on all digits and distinct “notching” appears at the bottom left of the 2 and the 1. I have this one in my files as 2013 1¢ WDDO-002.

Joseph Koelling submitted a 2012 Lincoln cent that also has a nice doubled die obverse. Extra thickness shows on all letters of LIBERTY, with the ERTY being twice the normal thickness for those letters. This one resides in my files as 2012 1¢ WDDO-004.

In 1972, the U.S. Mint produced a number of obverse doubled dies for the Lincoln cent with the most popular being the major Obverse Die No. 1.

Eight of the “lesser” obverse doubled dies proved popular enough to warrant listing in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties.

An example of the strongest of these “lesser” varieties was submitted to me by Charles Hudson. It is listed in my files as 1972 1¢ WDDO-002 (Obverse Die No. 2) and in The Cherrypickers’ Guide as FS-01-1972-102.

A strong counterclockwise spread shows on the date, IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY. Don’t let the “lesser variety” designation fool you. On any other date, without a more major doubled die, this variety would be considered major. It is unfortunately overshadowed by the “big guy” for this date.

Benjamin Mielke rounds things out with a nice obverse doubled die on a 1977-D Kennedy half dollar. A strong Class I spread shows on the date, the front of Kennedy’s neck, IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY.

I list this variety as 1977-D 50¢ WDDO-001.

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.