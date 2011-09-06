Doubled die discoveries

A 1936 Walking Liberty half dollar from Coin World reader Tony Russo has a strong obverse doubled die that can easily be spotted on the date.

Noe’s 1876-CC dime also shows a newly listed repunched Mint mark showing on the second C. While not as significant as the doubled die, it is a nice bonus.

This 1876-CC Seated Liberty dime from Coin World reader Geoffrey Noe shows bold doubling on the reverse best seen on the letters of one dime.

Reports of doubled die varieties on the modern coinage series continue to dominate the mail crossing my desk these days, but a few Coin World readers have been making some interesting finds on some of the older series.

Tim Mitchell gets things under way with the nice find of a 1941-S Winged Liberty Head dime with a bold repunched Mint mark variety. A bold secondary S can be seen northwest of the main S Mint mark punch. I have this one listed in my files as 1941-S 10¢ WRPM-001. While it is not a new listing in my files, it is still a very nice example of this type of die variety from an era during which the Mint marks were hand punched into the working dies.

Coin World reader Geoffrey Noe submitted an 1876-CC Seated Liberty dime that shows a strong doubled die on the reverse. The strong doubling is easiest to spot on the ne of one and the me of dime, but also shows on most design elements around the rim. This one is in my doubled die files as 1876-CC 10¢ WDDR-001. Brian Greer lists the variety as Greer 102 (Complete Guide to Liberty Seated Dimes) and notes that it has the Type I reverse (Reverse of 1860) for this date.

Once again, it is not a new doubled die listing for my files, but there is a twist to this one. In the process of examining this one to update my files with color photos I noticed that the second C of the CC Mint mark was repunched. Somehow, this had been overlooked in the original listing of the variety.

The repunched Mint mark is now listed in my files as 1876-CC 10¢ WRPM-001 so this very nice doubled die variety comes with a bonus RPM variety.

Rounding out the selection for this month is a 1936 Walking Liberty half dollar from Coin World reader Tony Russo. Strong doubling can be found on the date, the lower right rays, the bottom of the gown, in god we trust and the outer leaves.

I have this one listed as 1936 50¢ WDDO-005 and it is a new listing for my files.

What have you been finding?

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author on error coins and die varieties.