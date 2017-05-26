It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

5. Coins have ‘struck-through’ errors; paper money has a similar type of mishap: Paper money has its equivalent of the struck-through error type found on coinage — when a portion of the printing is applied over foreign matter.

4. Market moves for 2015 (P) American Eagle silver bullion coins: Coin World’s Freedom of Information Request to the U.S. Mint revealed that just 79,640 American Eagle silver bullion coins were struck at the Philadelphia Mint in 2015.

3. Let the sales begin: First 2017 American Liberty silver medal soon available: The first of what are five planned 2017 American Liberty silver medals will be available to collectors beginning at noon Eastern Time June 14.

2. 2017 Silver Proof set is priced at $5 less than for the 2016 set: Collectors will be able to purchase the 2017-S Silver Proof set beginning at noon Eastern Time June 7.

1. Double-struck 1952-D Lincoln cent has collectors seeing two Lincolns: This 1952-D Lincoln cent was struck twice in collar, with the coin rotating between the individual strikes.

