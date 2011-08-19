Donato wins ANA's Outstanding Young Numismatist of the

Chris Donato is the American Numismatic Association’s Outstanding Young Numismatist of the Year. The 18-year-old Donato, of Montrose, N.Y., was presented with the award during the 2011 Summer Seminar.

In addition to a medal he was also given life membership in the ANA. During the recent ANA World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill., Donato also received a U.S. gold coin donated by ANA life member Lee Minshull.

Donato has attended the Summer Seminar for seven years and is a student at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., focusing on political science and American studies.

He attended his first coin-show “kids program” at a local show as a child and has been involved in the hobby ever since.

He is interested in paper money from the Civil War era as well as fractional currency and polymer notes.

Donato is co-founder, chairman and newsletter editor of the American Association of Young Numismatists. In addition to his ANA membership he is also a member of the Society of Paper Money Collectors, Garden State Numismatic Association and the International Bank Note Society. ¦