Donald W. Charters dies July 5

Longtime collector and hobby volunteer Donald William Charters died July 5 at the age of 84.

Mr. Charters of Wayne, Mich., was a member of the Central States Numismatic Society, the Michigan State Numismatic Society, the American Numismatic Association, Women in Numismatics and other clubs. He was an officer in the CSNS, MSNS and WIN.

He was presented with the ANA’s Glenn Smedley Award in 1998, an ANA Medal of Merit in 2000 and an ANA Presidential Award in 2008. Mr. Charters was an active ANA national volunteer and was involved with the ANA Club Representative Program for many years.

Mr. Charters was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Charters, and a son, Leonard.

He is survived by a daughter and son, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held July 12 at the Uht Funeral Home in Westland, Mich.

The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Angela Hospice Home Care, 14100 Newburgh Road, Livonia, MI 48154.