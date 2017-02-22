Don Kagin will seek office as ANA vice president

News release from Donald H. Kagin, a current member of the American Numismatic Association Board of Governors, announcing his candidacy for a two-year term as ANA vice president:

Long-time numismatist and author, Donald H. Kagin, Ph.D., Feb. 21 announced that he will seek the office of Vice President for the American Numismatic Association after completing his third term as a Governor of the Association.

“First I want to thank all of you who have supported me for three terms on the Board of Governors. I appreciate your encouragement and trust as we deal with challenging issues of membership and long term financial viability as well as engaging in exciting initiatives.

"Over a decade ago I made a commitment to my father, A.M. 'Art' Kagin, family, and the numismatic community to devote a full ten years of service to the association that has been so good to my family and me. In this way I have been able to help develop long term strategies and solutions rather than seeking short term stop gap measures. This is especially critical as we develop a proper balance between implementing an ambitious expansion of educational opportunities while balancing the budget and instigating measures that will insure long term fiscal stability for our organization.”

Kagin holds a Bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in Numismatics. A collector for 59 years and full time professional numismatist for 45, Don has been auctioning, teaching, consulting, and acquiring some of the most historically important numismatic coins and currency for his clients. He currently serves on numismatic sister boards for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the National Silver Dollar Round Table (NSDR).

Among Kagin’s top priorities will be to develop new innovative programs especially in numismatic education including increased programing; broader participation through clubs, community, business and government partnerships; substantial funding of initiatives from grants, endowments, corporations, individuals and associations; expanding numismatic curriculum; and initiate a young numismatist pilot program which will lead to the development of mobile numismatic applications to engage Millennial interest in numismatics.

“I’m always looking for innovative new programs that will result in win-win results for our community.”