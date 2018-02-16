Dollar quarter mule error count climbs to 17

A 17th quarter dollar-dollar mule has been confirmed and consigned to Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March auction at the Whitman Coins & Collectibles Baltimore Expo. The coin was struck in 2000 at the Philadelphia Mint from the obverse die of a State quarter dollar and reverse die of a Sacagawea dollar on a planchet for the dollar coin.

“The present offering ... represents a new discovery and a new opportunity for collectors to acquire this trophy,” according to Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

“The newly offered example is gorgeous and exhibits golden tan surfaces with areas of richer honey color. The pristine surfaces are complemented by satiny, cartwheel luster and bold definition to the design elements. Die striations at the border are as seen on all known examples, creating a spectacular sunburst effect that is most dramatic on the obverse,” the firm adds.

The coin is graded Mint State 67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. and is from Die Pair 1 from three known sets of dies used.

When the first known example surfaced in a roll of dollar coins in May 2000, it represented the first confirmed “mule” among U.S. coinage — a coin struck from dies not intended to be used together. The quarter dollar-dollar mule lacks a date, since the date of a State quarter dollar appears on the reverse and not the obverse, but is known to have been struck in 2000.

Number grows

Since that first coin was discovered and confirmed as a genuine error, additional examples have surfaced, now totaling 17 pieces. Of the first 16 pieces confirmed, 12 are owned by a single collector — collector Tommy Bolack from Farmington, New Mexico., who has aggressively pursued ownership of the coins as new ones surface in the marketplace.

Since the first coin was authenticated, the collector community has speculated about whether the coins are true errors — produced by mistake — or the deliberate concoctions of Mint employees.

Despite the small number of coins confirmed, experts have identified three distinct die pairs, which indicates that the cause was not just a simple pairing of one obverse die and one reverse die. The new coin is from Die Pair #1.

The multiple die pairings do not necessarily mean that the coins were deliberately struck. In its press release, Stack’s Bowers cites Fred Weinberg, a dealer considered to be one of the leading experts in error coins in the country. According the Stack’s Bowers press release, Weinberg noted that “around 1998 or 1999, the Mint instituted an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule requiring employees in specific roles be rotated into other positions on a periodic basis, adding to the potential for confusion in the Die Room.” Conceivably, unfamiliarity with Mint operating procedures could have contributed to the improper installation of three pairs of dies.

