Dollar coin found in Mint set lacks edge lettering

Images illustrating the edge of Birch’s 2025-P Native American dollar from the Uncirculated Mint set but unclear if there is any evidence of the incuse edge lettering.

A 20-coin 2025 Uncirculated Mint set received from the United States Mint by collector Chuck Birch contains a 2025-P Native American dollar missing the edge lettering that if genuine, could be worth $400 or more, according to error coin specialist/dealer Jon Sullivan, from Land O Lakes, Florida.

However, without the opportunity to examine the coin in person but only Birch’s images forwarded to Sullivan by Coin World, based on the images alone, Sullivan says parts of the edge appear to be ground or scraped off, likely the result of being damaged while going through the final step of imparting the edge device after the coin is struck with obverse and reverse dies.

For most U.S. coin denominations struck for circulation and special sets, the edge or collar die imparts a plain or reeded edge at the same time the obverse and reverse dies come together to strike the blank.

Starting in 2009 with the introduction of the Native American dollar, the edge device went from plain used 2000 to 2008 on the Sacagawea dollar to lettered, imparting the date, Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM in the final step of the production process.

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The Uncirculated Mint set dollars are struck on presses with the dies oriented horizontally as is the case with circulation strikes.

After the obverse and reverse designs are imparted following the dies coming together with a planchet in between, the struck coin proceeds to the final stage when the struck coin travels through a grooved edge segment.

The steel block segment has the lettering raised in the arced cavity so that the inscription will appear incuse on the finished dollar once it completes its single pass through the segment.

Birch’s coin appears to have had a rough ride during the production process.

For Proof sets, the edge device for the dollar coins struck at the San Francisco Mint is imparted using a three-part segmented collar so the edge lettering appears in the same position on each coin struck.

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