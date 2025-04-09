DOGE looking into potential changes in Mint operations

The United States Mint, a profit-making bureau, is under siege from the Department of Government Efficiency.

Since the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created, 300 positions have been trimmed from the United States Mint payroll, with efforts to trim 300 more.

The Numismatic Product Division is being targeted for complete elimination, with revenue to be redirected from the Mint’s Public Enterprise Fund for other purposes.

The 1996 Mint reform legislation created the Public Enterprise Fund for placing revenue from all product sales that support the bureau’s operations. The fund forwards millions of dollars annually to Treasury, to help pay down the national debt.

Mint revenue is generated from sales of numismatic products, bullion and related precious metals coins, commemorative coins, and circulation finish coins that are sold to the Federal Reserve for circulation distribution.

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Facilities under U.S. Mint control are:

* West Point Mint, New York, mints most coins in ongoing gold, silver, platinum and palladium programs, and gold commemorative coins.

* U.S. Mint headquarters, the administrative control center in Washington, D.C.

* Fort Knox Bullion Depository, Kentucky, holds the bulk of the nation’s gold reserves.

* San Francisco Mint, mints coins for the Proof sets and silver versions for the silver Proof sets, Matte Finish silver Presidential medals, Proof versions of commemorative coins and American Eagle silver dollars when demand requires.

* Philadelphia Mint makes commemorative silver dollars, American Eagle silver dollars, all denominations of circulating coins, Uncirculated Mint set coins.

* Denver Mint strikes Uncirculated commemorative half dollars, all denominations of circulation quality coins, and coins for Uncirculated Mint sets.

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