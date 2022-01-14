The United States Mint said Jan. 10 that the bureau has begun shipping to the Federal Reserve 2022-P and 2022-D American Women, Maya Angelou quarter dollars.

The United States Mint said Jan. 10 that the bureau has begun shipping to the Federal Reserve 2022-P and 2022-D American Women, Maya Angelou quarter dollars from production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints, respectively.

The coins are being delivered to the Fed’s consortium of contracted armored carriers for circulation distribution through participating banks and financial institutions that order them.

The Maya Angelou coins are the first of five quarter dollars to be issued in 2022, the first of four years to issue the American Women Quarters Program.

The program encompasses the release of 20 coins total, five coins annually from 2022 through 2025.

The Federal Reserve Board Financial Services website has listed the release date for the Angelou quarter dollar as Jan. 3. No release dates are yet posted for quarter dollars with reverse designs reflecting American astronaut Dr. Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, woman’s suffragist María Adelina Isabel Emilia “Nina” Otero-Warren and Chinese American actress Anna May Wong.

The U.S. Mint begins offering Feb. 7 the 40-coin rolls of quarter dollars from circulation quality production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints. The two-roll set — one 40-coin Denver roll and one Philadelphia roll — is $36; a three-roll set with San Francisco production added is $54; and 100-coin Philadelphia and Denver Mint bags are $40 each.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter