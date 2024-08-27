Designs set for review by panels in September

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts will review proposed designs in September for the 2025 pieces in the three-year Comic Art Super Heroes coins and medals program.

Proposed designs for three numismatic programs are scheduled to be considered Sept. 24 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee; the Commission of Fine Arts is slated to review design submissions Sept. 19 for one or more of the same three programs.

The CCAC agenda posted Aug. 18 online in the Federal Register notes the panel will:

*Review and discuss candidate designs for the 2025 Comic Art Super Heroes coins and medals.

*Review and discuss the candidate designs for the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley congressional gold medal.

*Review and discuss the candidate designs for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe Code Talkers congressional gold medals.

The 2025 Comic Art Super Heroes coins and medals program reflects a licensing collaboration with DC Comics. The Mint is issuing three $100 gold coins and three silver medals each, in 2025, 2026 and 2027. The 2025 series will feature Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, with the 2026 and 2027 heroes to be determined by public input through the Mint’s online survey.

The Till medal, authorized under Public Law 117-334, signed Jan. 5, 2023, by President Joe Biden, recognizes Emmett Till, murdered at 14 years old in 1955 after being accused of offending a white woman in her family’s grocery store, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, for seeking justice in a case that helped trigger the civil rights movement.

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The Code Talkers medal is one of more than 30 such medals authorized under the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-120, signed Oct, 15, 2008, by President George W. Bush.

Once the congressional gold medals are formally presented to the designated recipients by the congressional leadership, the Mint anticipates offering 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates for sale to the public.

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