Designs reviewed for U.S. Marine Corps commemoratives

The proposed design the CCAC recommends for the 2025 U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary silver dollar’s obverse was originally submitted as a possible obverse for the commemorative program’s clad half dollar.

Proposed designs for the three-coin commemorative coin program for 2025 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps were recommended April 17 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The recommendations were made during the second day of a two-day CCAC meeting streamed live online over the United States Mint’s YouTube channel.

CCAC members considered nine proposed obverse and eight proposed reverse designs for the .900 fine $5 gold coin; 18 proposed obverse and 11 proposed reverse designs for the .999 fine silver dollar; and eight proposed obverse and nine proposed reverse designs for the copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The advisory panel recommended the respective designs favored by representatives of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, including a common reverse design that will be used in the production of all three denominations.

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The enabling law, Public Law, 118-10, authorizes the combined production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars, and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Surcharges of $35 will be added to the purchase price for each gold coin, $10 for each silver dollar and $5 for each half dollar. Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production, distribution and related costs, are to be paid to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and “shall only be used for the purposes of supporting the mission of the Marine Corps Heritage Center” in Triangle, Virginia.

Recommended designs

The recommended $5 gold obverse design presents a four-person Marine Corps Color Guard in parade formation carrying the American Flag and the Marine Corps flag.

The recommended silver dollar obverse design was originally submitted for consideration as a possible obverse for the half dollar. The design spotlights the flag raising at Iwo Jima in World War II and includes the inscriptions 1775 MARINES 2025, IN GOD WE TRUST and LIBERTY.

The recommended clad half dollar design was originally submitted for consideration as an obverse for the silver dollar. The design displays a modern Marine in the foreground with a Continental Marine in the background.

The common reverse design picked for all three denominations was submitted for consideration as a reverse for the silver dollar. The favored common reverse illustrates the eagle, globe and anchor official emblem of the United States Marine Corps, with inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; E PLURIBUS UNUM; THE FEW, THE PROUD; the denomination; and, in a banner in the eagle’s beak, SEMPER FIDELIS.

While devices on the common reverse will be otherwise the same, the appropriate inscription of each coin’s respective denomination will appear in the bottom right field.

History

The Marine Corps was founded Nov. 10, 1775, in Philadelphia, when two battalions of Continental Marines were formed. Following the end of the Revolutionary War, the Continental Marines (along with the Continental Navy) went out of existence, but the Marine Corps was formally re-established in 1798, and took part in many operations against the Barbary pirates on the “Shores of Tripoli” in Libya. Marines took part in numerous naval operations during the War of 1812 and, in the following years, protected American interests around the world and fought bravely during the Mexican War, all the way to the “Halls of Montezuma” in Mexico City. They served during the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, the Philippine Insurrection, the Boxer Rebellion, and in numerous other nations. During World War I, the Marine Corps distinguished itself on the battlefields of France including the Battle of Belleau Wood and the Meuse-Argonne offensive. The Marine Corps proved the success of its training and organization during World War II through amphibious attacks on defended coastlines. Marines fought bravely in Korea and Vietnam and played a large role in the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Vietnam. The Marine Corps remains an important tool for U.S. foreign policy because of its ability to rapidly respond on short notice to expeditionary crises. The Marine Corps is a “force in readiness” and Marines are often the first military members deployed to a situation.

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