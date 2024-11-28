Designs reviewed for possible Liberty Bell-shaped coins and medal

The CCAC recommended the above designs Nov. 19 for a silver Liberty Bell medal for the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

As part of the U.S. Mint’s 2026 numismatic celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial, proposed designs for a series of 24-karat gold $250 and $125 gold coins and .999 fine silver medals contemplated to be struck in the shape of the Liberty Bell were reviewed and recommended Nov. 19 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

These coins would be the first non-round coins in recent history for the United States.

According to the Mint’s design narratives, “We have prepared designs for possible one ounce and half ounce 24k gold coins and silver medals. While no final decision has been made on moving forward with this program, should the Secretary of the Treasury authorize these coins and medals, receiving input on potential designs now will help ensure the Mint can meet a 2026 issue date.”

Bureau officials expect to pitch the program to lame-duck Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen for her approval before end of calendar year 2024.

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The proposed obverse designs feature a depiction of the Liberty Bell. The inscription on all obverse designs is LIBERTY with dual dates 1776-2026. The proposed medal versions have 1776~2026 on the reverse along with IN GOD WE TRUST.

The reverse designs depict Independence Hall, with and without exploding fireworks behind. The inscription on all reverse designs is UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The additional inscription on the medal version is 1776~2026. The coin versions carry the inscriptions E PLURIBUS UNUM, .9999 FINE GOLD, and an indication of the denomination and weight.

The non-round gold coins is 1-inch tall from the top of the wooden yoke from which the bell is suspended to the bottom of the bell, according to U.S. Mint engraving manager Matt Hill. The measurement left to right is 0.875 inches, he said.

The 1-ounce gold coin is to be denominated $250 dollars, with the legal tender value stated numerically or spelled out in proposed designs. The half-ounce gold coins are denominated $125. While the physical dimensions of the gold coins will not differ between the 1-ounce and half-ounce pieces, the half-ounce gold versions will be thinner than the 1-ounce strikes.

Surface finishes have not yet been disclosed by the Mint nor dimensions and weight for the silver medal.

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