Designs revealed for the centennial 2021 dollars
- Published: Jan 15, 2021, 5 PM
The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee was scheduled to meet Jan. 19 and the Commission of Fine Arts Jan. 21 to review proposed designs for coins marking the 2021 centennial of the transition of production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.
The authorizing legislation, the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, was signed into law Jan. 5 by President Trump.
The enabling legislation authorizes production of Morgan and Peace dollars in not less than .900 fine silver, with any balance of the alloy in copper.
In discussions with U.S. Mint officials, the legislation’s proponents indicated options would include issues struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.
Privy marks could be added to specific Morgan dollar issues to pay homage to the silver dollar output at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.
Discussions with Mint officials included details for Proof and Uncirculated releases, with the possibility for special sets to include coins of different finishes from multiple Mints.
