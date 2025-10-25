Designs revealed for 2026 American Innovation dollars

Enlarged image features the privy mark for the obverse of the 2026 American Innovation dollar coins to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial. It places the 250 logo on the series’ gear mark.

The United States Mint has released images illustrating Uncirculated Mint set strikes of 2026 American Innovation dollar coins.

The coins’ reverse designs illustrate innovations associated with the states of Iowa, California, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

As the nation celebrates its semiquincentennial, its 250th anniversary, the U.S. Mint is incorporating the 2026 American Innovation dollars into that celebratory numismatic product lineup.

The American Innovation dollar series was introduced in 2018 with an obverse design depicting a rendition of the Statue of Liberty and a unique-for-the-year gear privy mark in the field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. Each subsequent year’s privy mark features a different representation of a machine gear.

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For the 2026 privy mark, the U.S. Mint plans to unite its 250th anniversary device being placed on other coins for the year and the 2026 gear privy mark.

The 250 privy mark shows the numerals 250 incuse arranged vertically on a rendition of the Liberty Bell.

That 250 privy mark will then be overlaid on the machine gear.

The reverse designs adopted for the four 2026 American Innovation dollars follow:

Iowa

The Iowa design depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and IOWA.

Additional inscriptions are NORMAN BORLAUG and FATHER OF THE GREEN REVOLUTION.

The reverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program Designer Donald Everhart II, who is a retired U.S. Mint lead sculptor engraver. Everhart’s design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer.

Minnesota

The reverse design for the Minnesota dollar pays homage to mobile refrigeration.

The design features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. Icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation.

Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and MINNESOTA. The additional inscription is MOBILE REFRIGERATION.

AIP Designer Beth Zaiken designed the Minnesota coin.

Zaiken’s design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Joseph V. Noorigian.

California

The California dollar recognizes the technology contributions of Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple.

The reverse design of the California dollar presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself.

Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and CALIFORNIA. Additional inscriptions are STEVE JOBS and MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL.

AIP designer Elana Hagler created the California dollar’s reverse. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted Hagler’s design.

Wisconsin

The reverse design for the American Innovation, Wisconsin dollar exhibits a stylized aerial view of the Cray-1 supercomputer. The image emphasizes the Cray-1 not only through its shape, but also by suggesting the shape of a C for Cray-1 and computer.

Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and WISCONSIN. The additional inscription is CRAY-1 SUPERCOMPUTER.

AIP Designer Paul Romano contributed the design. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw sculpted Romano’s design.

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