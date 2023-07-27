Designs revealed for 2024 Tubman commemorative coins

These designs were approved for the commemorative 2024 Harriet Tubman copper-nickel clad half dollars.

These designs were approved for the 2024 Harriet Tubman gold $5 coins.

These designs were adopted for the 2024 Tubman silver dollars.

During the opening ceremony in New Orleans July 23 for the African Methodist Episcopal Zion’s (AMEZ) Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society Quadrennial Conference, U.S. Mint officials joined representatives from the Harriet Tubman Home Inc. and the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to unveil the designs for the three-coin 2024 Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Program.

The coin program, authorized under provisions of Public Law 117-163, calls for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions, combined, of up to 50,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, 400,000 .999 fine silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The purchase price of each $5 coin will include a $35 surcharge, with a $10 surcharge included in the purchase price of each dollar and a $5 surcharge for each half dollar.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be divided equally between the “National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and The Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. in Auburn, New York, for the purpose of accomplishing and advancing their missions,” according to authorizing legislation.

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All adopted designs were created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program designers and sculpted by members of the United States Mint’s engraving staff.

These commemorative coin designs were approved by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen:

Gold $5 coin

The $5 coin’s obverse was designed by AIP designer Chris Costello and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The obverse features a portrait of Harriet Tubman in her years following the Civil War, looking confidently into the distance, toward the future.

The reverse, designed by AIP designer Ben Sowards and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, depicts both arms of an individual with hands firmly clasping the arm and hand of another individual, symbolizing the aid and care that Harriet Tubman offered to others throughout her life. Encircling the central design are inscriptions of Harriet Tubman’s seven core values, including FAITH, FREEDOM, FAMILY, COMMUNITY,SELF-DETERMINATION, SOCIAL JUSTICE, and EQUALITY.

The denomination is rendered as $5.

Silver dollar

AIP designer Beth Zaiken executed the dollar obverse design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman offering her hand to the viewer with an expression that challenges the viewer to seize the opportunity for freedom.

Zaiken also created the reverse design for the dollar, sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The reverse design depicts silhouettes crossing a bridge created by a pair of clasped hands. In the sky, the Big Dipper constellation points to the North Star, which forms the O in the word OF.

The denomination is rendered as ONE DOLLAR.

Copper-nickel clad 50¢

AIP artist and retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II designed the obverse of the half dollar. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon executed the sculpt.

The obverse design depicts Harriet Tubman, who distinguished herself as the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the Civil War, the Combahee River Raid, which resulted in more than 700 enslaved persons in South Carolina being freed. In the background, two Civil War-era boats represent the raid.

AIP designer Thomas P. Hipschen, a retired bank note portrait engraver for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, created the half dollar reverse design, with U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw executing the sculpt.

The reverse design depicts Harriet Tubman holding a spyglass in front of a row of Civil War-era tents, symbolizing her work as a scout and spy for the Union Army during the Civil War. Inscriptions describing her contributions include CIVIL WAR, NURSE, SCOUT, SPY, and COMBAHEE RIVER RAID LEADER.

The denomination is inscribed in two lines in the right field as HALF / DOLLAR.

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