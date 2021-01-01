Designs revealed for 2021 law enforcement coin program

The 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum gold $5 coin will be limited to an issue of 50,000 coins combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

Up to 750,000 of the copper-nickel clad half dollars are to be struck and issued.

Designs approved by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for the three-coin National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum commemorative coins program for 2021 were announced Dec. 22 by the United States Mint.

Public Law 116-94 authorizes the production in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Gold $5 coin

The gold coin’s obverse was designed by Artistic Infusion Program Artist Frank Morris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The design depicts male and female officers in profile facing left, both saluting.

AIP Designer Ron Sanders created the gold coin’s reverse, which was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig Campbell. The design depicts a folded flag with three roses beneath, symbolizing remembrance.

Silver dollar

Morris also executed the silver dollar obverse design, also sculpted by Hemphill. The design depicts a police officer kneeling next to a child who is reading a book and sitting on a basketball, symbolizing service to the community and future generations.

The silver dollar’s reverse was designed by Sanders and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw. The reverse design features a handshake between a law enforcement officer and a member of the public, representing the work law enforcement officers do within their communities to increase safety through trusting relationships.

Copper-nickel clad 50¢

Sanders also executed the approved design for the clad half dollar, which was sculpted by McGraw. The design depicts a sheriff’s star, representing the community served by law enforcement officers and the important role they play.

The reverse design was executed by AIP designer Heidi Wastweet, a former member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Wastweet’s design, sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, reflects an eye in a magnifying glass poised over a fingerprint. It portrays the human side of justice, “a reminder that law enforcement is not only officers on the street, but also many others behind the scenes. It also features the emblem of the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

Surcharges

Surcharges will be added to the purchase price of each commemorative coin — $35 for the $5 coin, $10 for the dollar and $5 for the half dollar.

The net surcharges, after the Mint has recouped all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Inc. for educational and outreach programs and exhibits.

The new program is the second with a similar theme. A 1997 commemorative silver dollar was issued to honor the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial was dedicated on Oct. 15, 1991.

In 2000, President Clinton signed into law the National Law Enforcement Museum Act, Public Law 106–492, which authorized the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Inc. to build the National Law Enforcement Museum on federal land in Washington D.C., to honor and commemorate the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers in the United States.

In April 2016, construction began on the National Law Enforcement Museum across the street from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Judiciary Square.

The National Law Enforcement Museum formally opened in October 2018.

