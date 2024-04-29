Designs for official bronze medals for Yellen, Gibson

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen favors these designs for her official bronze Treasury secretary medal.

U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson favors these designs for the bronze medal recognizing her service as the coin bureau’s 40th chief executive.

Proposed designs for the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen bronze medal and United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson bronze medal were recommended April 17 by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommended the same proposed designs on April 18.

Proposed designs for the Joe Biden Presidential bronze medals are to be presented to both the CCAC and CFA at future meetings for consideration and recommendation. At press time, the U.S. Mint had not released proposed images for the Biden medal.

The Biden medals will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a plain edge without the facility’s P Mint mark in two diameters – 1.3125 inches, to retail for $20 each, and 3-inch, retailed at $160. The smaller medal will be composed of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc. The 3-inch medals will be composed of 90 percent copper and 10 percent zinc.

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A Matte Finish .999 fine silver Biden Presidential medal in the Mint’s ongoing series is reportedly expected a few years in the future, when the bureau accomplishes production of medals in the series for all of Biden’s predecessors.

According to the Mint’s design narrative, as part of its bronze medal portfolio, the United States Mint has historically produced Secretary of the Treasury medals to commemorate each Secretary and his or her legacy.

The medal’s typically feature a portrait of the Secretary and the beginning date of their terms. Reverse elements often include meaningful symbols, seals, and quotes.

Yellen designs

The United States Mint worked closely with the Secretary’s staff in development of a design portfolio.

For the obverse of the Yellen medal, the Treasury secretary favors a design illustrating a front-facing portrait oriented off-center to the right side of the palette, with JANET YELLEN inscribed along the top left border.

The favored reverse depicts a view of the facade of the Treasury Building at 1500 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.

Inscribed around the border is 78TH UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY.

Gibson designs

Gibson was directly involved in the development of the design portfolio for her director’s medal.

The obverse features a centered, facing portrait of Gibson. Inscribed along the top border is VENTRIS C. GIBSON, with 40th DIRECTOR OF THE UNITED STATES MINT along the bottom border below the portrait.

The favored reverse design depicts a compilation of meaningful elements for Director Gibson: the mountains, her family farm, and her family’s beloved golden retriever.

The inscriptions are FAIRNESS, INTEGRITY, TRUST, Director Gibson’s stated core values.

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