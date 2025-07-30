Designer praises Mint decision to sell Sacagawea gold coin

Glenna Goodacre’s rendition of Sacagawea with her son Jean Baptiste on the obverse also featured an eagle in flight on the reverse designed by Thomas D. Rogers Sr., as shown on the 2000 manganese-brass clad coin.

Retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver Thomas D. Rogers Sr. — designer of the Soaring Eagle reverse used on the Sacagawea dollar introduced in 2000 — says he is “extremely pleased” that the bureau has chosen to recognize the series’ 25th anniversary of that dollar’s original designs by issuing a limited-edition Proof half-ounce .9999 fine gold dollar coin.

“I am saddened that the late Glenna Goodacre is not here to share the feeling,” Rogers said of the designer of the series’ obverse. “She was an exceptionally talented sculptor, and a very gracious lady. I worked with her for several weeks as she finalized her plaster model.” Glenna Goodacre passed away at age 80 on April 13, 2020.

The U.S. Mint sold the Proof 2025-W Sacagawea, 25th Anniversary .9999 fine half-ounce gold dollar coin on July 31 with a maximum mintage of 7,500 coins and a household-order limit currently set at one coin. First-day sales totaled 7,426 coins with a price of $2,175.

Design recollections

“The obverse of course, focused on Sacagawea and her infant, Jean Baptiste,” Rogers reminisced. “She was an integral member of the expedition, whose knowledge and tribal connections were utilized constantly. It was, after all, a military operation, sanctioned by President Thomas Jefferson.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Rogers’ Soaring Eagle reverse sets the time period with the number of stars at 17, which were on the U.S. flag at the time of the expedition. “The American bald eagle, soaring to the crest of its flight, symbolizes the spirit of American exploration,” said Rogers.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.