Designer of 1992 commemorative half dollar reverse

Steven M. Bieda provides a firsthand account of designing the 1992 U.S. Olympic commemorative half dollar reverse in a story highlighted in the fall edition of The Centinel, the official publication of the Central States Numismatic Society.

Bieda is a longtime collector, attorney and a senator in the Michigan Legislature, but may be best known in the coin collecting community for his resume as a coin designer.

He submitted designs for the other 1992 commemorative Olympic denominations, the silver dollar and gold $5 half eagle, and his design originally submitted for the gold coin was ultimately chosen for the copper-nickel clad half dollar reverse.

Topics ranging from a “Hot Fish Shop” store card from Winona, Minn., to an Eaton Rapids, Mich., 125th anniversary token from 1962 are also included in the issue.

The Centinel is published quarterly and is distributed to CSNS members.