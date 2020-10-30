Design for the next American Innovation dollar celebrates rotary phone
- Published: Oct 30, 2020, 9 AM
Collectors will have the opportunity beginning at noon Eastern Time Nov. 23 to order from the U.S. Mint the limited edition Reverse Proof 2020-S American Innovation dollar for Massachusetts.
The product is limited to a maximum issue of 50,000 coins. There will be a household ordering limit of five coins. The price is $11.50 each.
The reverse of the coin was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Product Design Specialist Eric David Custer. It illustrates a depiction of the dial of an early rotary dial telephone. The design is paired with the common Statue of Liberty obverse for the American Innovation dollar coin series.
The obverse was designed by AIP artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.
The obverse also bears a privy mark in the field below IN GOD WE TRUST that depicts a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.
The Reverse Proof finish is opposite that of a standard Proof coin. On a standard Proof, laser-frosted devices are contrasted against highly polished mirrored fields.
The Reverse Proof finish exhibits mirrored devices contrasted against laser-frosted fields.
The date, E PLURIBUS UNUM and the S Mint mark of the San Francisco Mint appear incuse on the coin’s edge.
The planchets are in the same composition as that of Native American dollars — 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese, 2% nickel and the balance in copper.
