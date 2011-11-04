Des Moines Coin Club issues encased Lincoln cents,

Feb. 11 for a possible 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollar struck by the U.S. Mint in .9999 fine gold. Members were divided on how the date should be rendered.

The Des Moines (Iowa) Coin Club, founded in 1936, is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2011 with five different encased coins, including 2010 Lincoln Presidential dollars, 2011 Lincoln cents and a limited quantity of 1936 Lincoln cents.

What is intended as the obverse of the coin encasement (surrounding the obverse of the coin that the encasement holds) reads DES MOINES COIN CLUB separated by a three-legged bison across the top; an outlined shape of the state of Iowa with a star representing the capital of Iowa, Des Moines, is at the bottom, with an ear of corn at the left. The dollar coin encasement further reads SINCE 1936, and the cent encasements read 75 YEARS.

Two different reverse encasement designs are used, differing by denomination.

What is intended for the reverse of the Lincoln dollar encasement reads PRESERVE, PROTECT AND DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED STATES, taken from the presidential oath of office, plus ?????.

The intended reverse of the Lincoln cent encasement features a Lincoln quote, WHATEVER YOU ARE, BE A GOOD ONE, with Abraham Lincoln’s signature at the bottom.

A few of the encased 2011 cents and 2010 Lincoln dollars were produced incorrectly, with intended reverse designs of the encasement aligned with the obverse of the coins, and the intended encasement obverse designs aligned with the coins’ reverse.

Penny Press Mint affixed the encasements to the coins.

The Des Moines Coin Club offers the encased coins by mail order to collectors, priced as follows:

Either version of the 2010 Lincoln dollar (with the correct encasement die pairing or with the incorrect pairing) is priced at $3; either version of the 2011 Lincoln cent (correct or incorrect encasement die pairing) is priced at $2; and the 1936 Lincoln cent is priced at $3. Add $1 for shipping, plus $.50 for each additional coin purchased. Customers should specify whether they want the 2010 and 2011 coins with the incorrect encasement die pairings, at no extra charge. If the limited quantities of the incorrect encasement die pairings are sold out, customers will receive the standard design, with the “DM Coin Club” on the obverse side.

To order, send a check or money order payable to the Des Moines Coin Club, P.O. Box 354, Des Moines, IA 50302. Allow three to six weeks for delivery.

For more information, please email questions to contact@desmoines-coinclub.com. ¦