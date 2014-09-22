Des Moines Coin Club set for Iowa Numismatic Association Coin Show
- Published: Sep 22, 2014, 5 AM
The Des Moines Coin Club will next month host the 76th Iowa Numismatic Association Coin Show, a two-day event that will feature dealer tables, special presentations, and youth events.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adventureland Inn in Altoona, Iowa. Fifty-five dealer tables showcasing some of the industry’s best collectible coins, currency, coin supplies and precious metals will fill the bourse, and the show will also feature a number of free special events and presentations.
On Oct. 18 at 1 p.m., Paper Money Guaranty co-founder Rick Steltzer will show attendees how to grade currency and minimize mistakes when making a purchase. At 2 p.m., Cristopher’s Rare Coins president Chris Seuntjens will give an “Investing in Precious Metals” presentation. Seuntjens will discuss how to make smart decisions when investing in gold, silver and platinum.
Young numismatists are encouraged to join in the fun on Oct. 19 during a special youth education event. Tatum Cason and Bob Simon will be on hand to assist with various coin collecting activities. The youth activities begin at 1 p.m.
Admission and parking are free for the entire event.
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