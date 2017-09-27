Delicate Proof 67 red 1941 cent shows strength

More than 20,000 Proof Lincoln cents were minted in 1941, and even nice Proof 65 red examples can be found for under $100. This Proof 67 red example sold for much more.

One of the finest known Proof 1941 Lincoln cents, graded Proof 67 red, sold for $10,512, likely to a grading service registry set collector.

Heritage hosted the official auctions at the recent Long Beach Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Expo. The firm’s auctions of U.S. coins, world coins and paper money topped $20 million. American large cents from the Padula Family Foundation Collection led the U.S. coin portion, including the most expensive lot, a very rare 1795 Flowing Hair, Reeded Edge cent that sold for $192,000.

While these early American coppers attracted lots of attention, a trio of relatively common coins from the 1940s in uncommonly high states of preservation surpassed expectations, documenting the continued strength at the top of the market for condition rarities in these popular series. Here is one of that trio:

The Lot:

1941 Lincoln cent, Proof 67 red

The Price:

$10,512

The Story:

More than 20,000 Proof Lincoln cents were minted in 1941, and even nice Proof 65 red examples can be found for under $100. The delicate mirrored surfaces, combined with the volatility of copper, means that Proof 66 examples are more challenging and Proof 67 red representatives are rare. PCGS has recorded just eight submissions at this level with none finer.

Further, no Cameo or Deep Cameo examples are known, making these few Proof 67 red examples the finest known.

Heritage writes, “This piece is fully struck from highly polished dies, delivering watery, copper-orange fields that display unsurpassed preservation,” observing a couple of tiny flecks near the T in TRUST on the reverse, but noting its otherwise outstanding eye appeal. Bidders agreed, and it sold for $10,512.