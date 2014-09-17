Declassification exemption for Fort Knox Bullion Depository

The United States Mint recently obtained an exemption from declassification for 75-year-old security information involving the Fort Knox Bullion Depository.

Stephen Aftergood reports on the Federation of American Scientists website that a notice released the first week of September by the Information Security Oversight Office announced the Mint was granted approval to exempt certain 75-year-old classified information from automatic declassification.

That exemption involves the Fort Knox Bullion Depository, completed in December 1936.

To get that special exemption from automatic declassification for information that is at least 50 years old requires approval from the Interagency Security Classification Appeals Panel, pursuant to President Obama's 2009 Executive Order 13526.

Aftergood reports, citing ISOO Director John P. Fizpatrick, that "the U.S. Mint declassification exemption, 'which is perhaps the most [narrowly] targeted of all ISCAP-approved exemptions,' applies solely to 'security specifications from the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, which was built in the lates 1930s.' "

The ISOO is responsible to the president for policy and oversight of the government-wide security classification system and the National Industrial Security Program. The NISP was established in 1993 under Executive Order 12829. The ISOO is a component of the National Archives and Records Administration.