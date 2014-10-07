December 4 launch for Everglades National Park quarter

The 2014 Everglades National Park quarter dollar features an anhinga with outstretched wings on a willow tree with a roseate spoonbill visible in the mid-ground.

The official launch ceremony for the 2014 Everglades National Park quarter dollar will be held Dec. 4 in Homestead, Fla.

The 10 a.m. Eastern Time ceremony is scheduled to be held in the Sally Wood Barn Pavilion at Harris Field Park, 1034 N.E. Eighth St., in Homestead. After the ceremony, collectors will be able to exchange cash for 40-coin, $10 face value rolls of 2014-P Everglades National Park quarter dollars.

The bank overseeing the quarter dollar exchange is Community Bank of Florida in Homestead.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 3, the Mint will host a coin forum at the Ernest Coe Visitor Center, 40001 State Road 9336, in Homestead. The purpose of the forum is to provide details to attendees on upcoming coin and medal programs and solicit feedback from collectors.

The 2014 Everglades National Park quarter dollar, the 25th of 56 coins to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, is scheduled to be released into generation circulation through the Federal Reserve on Nov. 3. The U.S. Mint launches numismatic sales of the coins in bags and rolls on the same day.

Federal Reserve Bank shipments of the quarter dollars to member financial institutions begin one week before the official circulation release date.

The design was created by Joel Iskowitz, an artist with the U.S. Mint's Artistic Infusion Program, and was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, a member of the U.S. Mint's engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint.