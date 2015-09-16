Decades old collection includes 1799 Shattered Die Reverse dollar

The reverse die for the BB-163 variety of 1799 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar was used with only one obverse, to create this die marriage.

The reverse of this 1799 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar was struck with a shattered die, evidenced by the myriad of raised die cracks.

Sept. 2, while examining a collection of 18th through 20th century U.S. coins, likely assembled between the 1920s and 1940s, early dollar specialist and researcher W. David Perkins encountered an example of the 1799 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle with Shattered Reverse.

The coin is a result of production from the only known use of the die, in the BB-163 die marriage, according to Perkins. Perkins explains in the Sept. 7 issue of the JR Newsletter, a weekly electronic publication of the John Reich Collectors Society, that the BB-163's obverse, in contrast, was used with a succession of six reverse dies, producing coins from six 1799-dated die marriages.

The coin's catalog number is as attributed in Silver & Peace Dollars of the United States: A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt.

Perkins' examination of the coin is detailed here.