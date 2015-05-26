Dean Oakes moves coin shop location in Iowa City

Numismatist Dean Oakes submitted the following news release to Coin World:

We are writing to let your readers know that we have moved our coin shop business from the Sycamore Mall in Iowa City to a new location at 315 East First Street in Iowa City, Iowa.

Our hours are now Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.. After 52 years continuous numismatic business in Iowa City, this will be our sixth business location.

Our mailing address remains the same at P.O. Box 1456, Iowa City, Iowa 52244. We continue, as we always have, to specialize in filling collectors' with a general inventory of United States coins and paper money.

