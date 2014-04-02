Dealer reports theft of coins at Baltimore Expo

Doug Davis of the Numismatic Crime Information Center reports that a double-row box of coins was stolen from Brian Cushing of Dick Osborn Rare Coins during the March 2014 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo.

Davis, a former law enforcement officer in Texas, operates NCIC as a clearinghouse for stolen numismatic material, coordinating the exchange of information between law enforcement agencies and the numismatic community.

Davis provided a partial list of the stolen coins in an email alert to the numismatic community:

? 1801 Draped Bust half dime, Extremely Fine 40, LM-2 variety.

? 1875 Seated Liberty 20-cent piece, Proof 63+.

? 1831 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Good 4, B-7 variety.

? 1853 Seated Liberty, No Arrows quarter dollar, Very Fine 35.

? 1856 S/S Seated Liberty quarter dollar, VF-30, Briggs 4-E variety.

? 1873 Seated Liberty, Closed 3 quarter dollar, EF-45, Briggs 3-B variety.

? 1873-CC Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Fine 15, Briggs 1-A variety.

? 1803 Draped Bust half dollar, About Uncirculated 53, O-103 variety.

? 1812/1 Capped Bust half dollar, VF-35, O-101 variety.

? 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollar, AU-53 Details, O-101 variety.

? 1836 Capped Bust, Reeded Edge half dollar, Extremely Fine 45+.

? 1878-CC Seated Liberty half dollar, AU-50, WB-101 variety.

? 1795 Draped Bust dollar, EF-45, B-15 variety.

? 1796 Draped Bust dollar, Very Fine 35, B-4 variety.

? 1871-CC Seated Liberty dollar Fine 15+.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for the recovery of the coins and arrest of the person or persons responsible for the theft, according to Davis.

Davis asks that anyone with information contact:

Detective Wayne Sponsky, 410-396-2582, or Doug Davis, 817-723-7231, Doug@numismaticcrimes.org