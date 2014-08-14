Dealer in early United States coins launches website
- Published: Aug 14, 2014, 11 AM
Longtime Pennsylvania collector and dealer Jim McGuigan has launched a new website, Early U.S. Rare Coins.
McGuigan has more than 60 years of experience as a collector and dealer specializing in early United States copper, silver and gold coins.
In addition to the website, McGuigan can be reached by email or by telephone at 412-247-4484.
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