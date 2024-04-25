Deadline for 2025 Summer Seminar scholarships

The deadline for application for scholarships for the ANA’s Summer Seminar has been moved to January 31, 2025, for the 2025 session.

American Numismatic Association (ANA) is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2025 Summer Seminar, the hobby’s premier educational event. The scholarship deadline from previous years has been updated to Jan. 31, 2025. This change allows earlier access to financial aid for applicants.

Recipients will have the opportunity to attend one of two weeklong sessions, to be held June 21 to 26 and June 28 to July 3 on the Colorado College campus adjacent to ANA headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. All members – both adults and young numismatists (YNs) – are eligible.

YNs can apply for financial aid through the ANA Young Numismatist Scholarship, the Martin D. Weiss Memorial YN Scholarship, the David Lisot Memorial YN Scholarship or the Greg Lyon Memorial YN Scholarship. Applicants must be full-time students, age 13 to 17.

Adults 18 and older can receive full or partial assistance through the Robert Lecce Adult Scholarship. The Charles O. Browne Scholarship is available for applicants, age 15 to 25, attending the “Advanced United States Coin Grading and Problem Coins” class. The Everett Hull Scholarship is also available to those ages 15 and older.

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Full scholarships for both YNs and adults include room and board for one week, tuition, and airfare, while partial scholarships for all applicants cover tuition only. Recipients will be selected based on need and merit.

Scholarship applications are available at money.org (select “Summer Seminar” from the “Events” menu) and must be postmarked no later than Jan. 31, 2025.

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