David W. Lange, 64, dies following struggle with cancer

David W. Lange was director of numismatic research for Numismatic Guaranty Co. since 1994.

David W. Lange — director of numismatic research at Numismatic Guaranty Co., author of nine numismatic references and honored in 2017 as the American Numismatic Association’s Numismatist of the Year — died Jan. 16 in hospice at home in Bradenton, Florida, at age 64 after a long struggle with cancer.

Mr. Lange is recognized as one of the hobby’s most prolific researchers and authors. Lange authored A Guide Book of Modern United States Proof Coin Sets, The Complete Guide to Buffalo Nickels, History Of The United States Mint and Its Coinage, The Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents, The Complete Guide to Mercury Dimes and co-authored with Richard S. Montgomery the NGC Grading Guide for Modern U.S. Coins: Grading Tips –Census Reports.

Mr. Lange also published through his PennyBoard Press the multi-volume reference series Coin Collecting Albums, A Complete History & Catalog, dedicated to the issuing and collecting of coin boards and folders.

A member of the American Numismatic Association since 1978, he served as an instructor multiple times for the ANA Summer Seminar. Mr. Lange was recognized by the ANA in 2009 with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Mr. Lange held memberships in numerous numismatic organizations, including the Numismatic Literary Guild and the Rittenhouse Society, and previously served on different occasions as president of the Pacific Numismatic Society, the California State Numismatic Association, and the New Jersey Numismatic Society.

In addition to serving as NGC’s director of numismatic research, Mr. Lange is credited with developing the firm’s VarietyPlus variety attribution program and catalog and the NGC PhotoProof service. He also wrote a multitude of articles that appear on the NGC website and elsewhere.

Mr. Lange also contributed a regular column for the ANA monthly journal, The Numismatist, for many years.

Memorial services for Mr. Lange were still being determined as of Jan. 18.

He is survived by his fiancee, Carla Ayres; a brother, Douglas Lange, and his wife, Susan; a cousin, Karen Saunders, and her husband, Gregg; and an aunt, Francis Lange.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter