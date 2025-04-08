Dahlonega Mint artifact presented to Georgia library

A brass door knocker that was originally mounted on the front door of the Dahlonega Mint in Georgia in 1837, welcoming visitors to the Branch Mint, has found a new home at the Hargrett Library, in Athens, Georgia.

The door knocker that originally graced the front door of the Dahlonega Mint in Georgia was presented March 13 by a descendant of the facility’s first superintendent to the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, University of Georgia Libraries, in Athens, Georgia.

The presentation was arranged by Robert L. Harwell II from Hancock and Harwell Rare Coins and Precious Metals in Atlanta.

Accompanying the door knocker was a period newspaper and the oldest known gold receipt from the Dahlonega Mint, dated from 1839. Harwell donated the gold receipt and newspaper clipping.

The door knocker was donated to the library by Susan King, a descendant of Dr. Joseph James Singleton, originator for placing a Branch Mint of the United States in Georgia, and first superintendent and treasurer of the Dahlonega Mint.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The door knocker and other artifacts will join an exhibit containing a complete set of gold coins from the Dahlonega Mint struck from 1838 through 1861.

The door knocker is believed to be among the few surviving relics from the catastrophic fire of Dec. 19, 1878, that leveled the former gold coin production facility.

According to Harwell, when the building burned down, the door knocker was saved among other items and made its way to the superintendent of the New Orleans Mint. The artifact was eventually given to Singleton’s daughter in Mobile, Alabama. In the early 20th century, its was given to his granddaughter in Columbus, Georgia.

The door knocker was finally given to his great-great-great-granddaughter Susan Singleton King.

An in-depth article on the artifact and how it returned to the public eye was published in July 2024 by Coin World on the publication’s website and can be accessed at https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/artifact-from-dahlonega-mint-ready-for-new-home.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.