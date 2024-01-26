D.C. event celebrates Rev. Dr. Murray, woman on first 2024 quarter

A Feb. 22 event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library auditorium in Washington, D.C., will celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray.

The Murray quarter dollar reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. Damstra’s design illustrates Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word HOPE, which is symbolic of her belief that significant societal reforms are possible when rooted in hope.

A celebration of the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Feb. 22 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Auditorium, 901 G. Street NW, in Washington, D.C.

Murray — poet, lawyer, and Episcopal priest — is recognized in the reverse design on the first American Women quarter dollar issued in 2024.

The Murray quarter dollar, the 11th of 20 scheduled in the four-year series that started in 2022, was released into general circulation nationwide on Jan. 2.

The Feb. 22 event is being hosted by the U.S. Mint, National Women’s History Museum and the D.C. Public Library.

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Before and after the event, guests can tour NWHM’s special exhibition at the library highlighting Pauli Murray — We Who Believe in Freedom: Black Feminist DC.

Entry to the event is free. For more information and to register, go to the National Women’s History Museum website.

The Murray quarter dollar reverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Damstra’s design illustrates Murray’s eyeglass-framed face within the shape of the word HOPE, which is symbolic of her belief that significant societal reforms are possible when rooted in hope.

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