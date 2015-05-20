When is the next Pogue Collection auction?: Morning Report

This MS-65 1807 Capped Bust half dollar, O-112, Large Stars, 50/20, is among the items that will be on sale at the second Pogue Collection auction.

1. To be continued

With the first of seven planned D. Brent Pogue Collection auctions now in the books, the numismatic world has to wait a few months to get their next taste.

"Stack's Bowers Galleries' auction offering of the unparalleled D. Brent Pogue Collection of Masterpieces of United States Coinage continues on September 30, 2015, in New York City," Stack's Bowers' website reads. "The Pogue II sale will continue the offering of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of half dollars, focusing on coins of the Capped Bust type from 1807 to 1822."

2. More auction action

Stack's Bowers is following up Tuesday night's big Pogue auction with its Rarities Night sale Wednesday night.

Steve Roach previewed three highlights:

3. #WorldCoinWednesday

Here are the latest world coins posts on the site:

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:08 a.m. ET Wednesday:

5. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Once completed, Waterloo medal design considered a masterpiece

6. Something social