When is the next Pogue Collection auction?: Morning Report
- Published: May 20, 2015, 5 AM
1. To be continued
With the first of seven planned D. Brent Pogue Collection auctions now in the books, the numismatic world has to wait a few months to get their next taste.
"Stack's Bowers Galleries' auction offering of the unparalleled D. Brent Pogue Collection of Masterpieces of United States Coinage continues on September 30, 2015, in New York City," Stack's Bowers' website reads. "The Pogue II sale will continue the offering of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of half dollars, focusing on coins of the Capped Bust type from 1807 to 1822."
2. More auction action
Stack's Bowers is following up Tuesday night's big Pogue auction with its Rarities Night sale Wednesday night.
Steve Roach previewed three highlights:
- 1890-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, MS-66+
- 1876-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle, MS-66 CAC
- 1922 Peace, High Relief dollar, Proof 66
3. #WorldCoinWednesday
Here are the latest world coins posts on the site:
- Finland concludes Animals of the Provinces series with collector coin for Tavastia
- Isle of Man coins celebrate famed motorcycle racing legends
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 10:08 a.m. ET Wednesday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
Once completed, Waterloo medal design considered a masterpiece
