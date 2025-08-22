Cyclist LeMond gets his congressional gold medal

Three-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the Greg LeMond congressional gold medal are now available from the United States Mint.

A congressional gold medal was presented by the congressional leadership July 9 in U.S. Capitol ceremonies to American athlete, activist, role model and community leader Gregory James “Greg” LeMond.

Entering competitive cycling at age 14 by winning 11 straight races, four years later LeMond became the youngest cyclist in the history of the sport to be selected for the U.S. Men’s Olympic team.

In 1984, LeMond competed in the trademarked Tour de France — the world’s pre-eminent 23-day cycling competition covering 2,200 miles through many terrains and spanning multiple nations. He finished third that year, and second the following year, in both years sacrificing his own chance to win, instead boosting his teammates toward victory.

LeMond won the 1986 Tour de France, ascending the fabled Alpe D’Huez, defeating the field by more than three full minutes and becoming the first American and the first non-European to win cycling’s most prestigious race.

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Following LeMond’s 1989 win, philanthropist and humanitarian Steven Wisnet shared some memories and words of thanks for LeMond’s recognition. “(I) convinced him to show up the next day at the United Nations, at a luncheon for 250 delegates and friends, 30 ambassadors to the UN, and overnight, Greg had become the ambassador for this bicycle trip around the world . . . through this event and Greg’s active engagement, he found his voice as a global ambassador, an advocate for persons with disabilities,” highlighting LeMond’s commitment to social causes.

LeMond humbly accepted the gold medal.

“Today isn’t just about reflecting on my own journey. It’s about honoring the people, places, and the moments that shaped it,” LeMond said.

The LeMond gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 116-208, signed Dec. 4, 2020, by President Biden.

The medal’s obverse depicts Greg LeMond in action, riding past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

Inscriptions are TOUR DE FRANCE, GREG LEMOND, and 1986, 1989, 1990. The obverse was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse design, executed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Matt Swaim and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon, depicts a globe, textured to represent road asphalt.

Around the outer border are bicycle chain links and the inscriptions WORLD CHAMPION and 1979, 1983, 1989.

Also featured is the inscription IT DOESN’T GET EASIER - YOU JUST GET FASTER, a shortened version of a Greg LeMond quote.

Matte finish bronze replicas of the Greg LeMond congressional gold medal are now available from the United States Mint, priced at $20 for a 1.5-inch medal and $160 for a 3-inch diameter medal, through the Mint’s website at https://www.usmint.gov/greg-lemond-bronze-medal-MASTER_MDGL.html.

The composition of the 1.5-inch bronze duplicate is 95% copper and 5% zinc, while the 3-inch version is 90% copper and 10% zinc.

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