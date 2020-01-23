Thought Leaders Series: Seth Chandler of Witter Coin
- Published: Jan 23, 2020, 9 AM
Chief Numismatist at Witter Coin, Seth Chandler, discusses the opening of their new coin shop in San Francisco.
If you are a beginning coin collector that’s spending a few dollars, or an advanced collector looking for an elusive rarity to complete your collection, Witter Coin has a proven track record of assisting collectors of all kinds.
Witter Coin works with all coin collectors of all budgets. We are an authorized dealer of PCGS, NGC, CAC, and PCGS Currency. Witter Coin has one the largest inventories of PCGS graded coins in Northern California and specializes in CAC approved Gold.
For more on Witter Coin, visit www.wittercoin.com
