Thought Leaders Series: Rick Snow of Eagle Eye Rare Coins
- Published: Jan 22, 2020, 8 AM
Rick Snow, founder of Eagle Eye Rare Coins, discusses what to look for when searching for varieties.
Eagle Eye Rare Coins, is owned by Flying Eagle and Indian cent expert Richard Snow. Since 1992, Eagle Eye has been specializing in quality Flying Eagle and Indian cents. Rick is the author of the references on the subject and was awarded the ANA’s “Numismatist of the Year” award in 2010. Rick is a major contributor to many of the price guides and supports numismatics by teaching at the ANA Summer Seminar.
For more on Eagle Eye Rare Coins, visit https://www.indiancent.com/
