Thought Leaders Video Series: Eagle Eye Rare Coins

Thought Leaders Video Series: Rick Snow of Eagle Eye Rare Coins

Eagle Eye Rare Coins, is owned by Flying Eagle and Indian cent expert Richard Snow. Since 1992, Eagle Eye has been specializing in quality Flying Eagle and Indian cents. Rick is the author of the references on the subject and was awarded the ANA’s “Numismatist of the Year” award in 2010. Rick is a major contributor to many of the price guidesand supports numismatics by teaching at the ANA Summer Seminar.

