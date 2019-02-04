Thought Leaders Video Series: David Hall of David Hall Rare Coins

David Hall started a small rare coin company that specializes in high quality collectible coins over 40 years ago.

What separates DHRC from all other rare coin dealers are the innovations we have introduced to the industry. Virtually all the major market developments during the past 30 years have originated with David Hall Rare Coins, including grading guarantees, daily cash buy/sell markets, and third-party certified grading. These advances have profoundly changed the structure of the rare coin industry, and have made it the most orderly and liquid collectibles market in the world.

Comprehensive client service continues long after the sale. David Hall Rare Coins provides monthly market analyses, buying tips, and recommended strategies via our website at www.DavidHall.com. And, most importantly, DHRC is always available for private customer consultations.

davidhall.com