Thought Leaders Video Series: Alhambra Coin Center

Coin World interview with Malcolm Varner, co-founder of Alhambra Coin Center.

The Alhambra Coin Center was founded in 1975 by brothers Malcolm and Jay Varner, both of whom are recognized experts in rare coins and numismatics, as well as members of the American Numismatic Association (ANA), and Malcolm is a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG). Based out of the Los Angeles suburb of Alhambra, the Alhambra Coin Center has grown over the course of its thirty-five plus years to become one of the largest and most frequented coin stores in California. Alhambra Coin Center not only retails to the public, but functions as a wholesaler to other coin companies and numismatists across the country.

Developing and expanding, the Alhambra Coin Center has evolved into a center not only for numismatics, coins, and bullion, but also for antiques, jewelry, diamonds, antique pocket watches, luxury items and more. Now a central hub for the public and dealers alike for the buying and selling of collectibles of all descriptions, the Alhambra Coin Center is flourishing. Our tremendous growth is a direct result of our commitment to professionalism, to ethics, and to serving each and every customer to the highest of our abilities.

alhambracoin.com