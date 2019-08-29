Thought Leaders Series: Seth Chandler of Witter Coin

Chief Numismatist at Witter Coin, Seth Chandler, discusses what they have done to be keep successful, and even expand in a somewhat down market. He also discusses the strong interest in the hobby he is seeing from the young collectors and what we can do to feed that interest.

If you are a beginning coin collector that’s spending a few dollars, or an advanced collector looking for an elusive rarity to complete your collection, Witter Coin has a proven track record of assisting collectors of all kinds. Witter Coin works with all coin collectors of all budgets.

We are an authorized dealer of PCGS, NGC, CAC, and PCGS Currency. Witter Coin has one the largest inventories of PCGS graded coins in Northern California and specializes in CAC approved Gold.

For more on Witter Coin, visit www.wittercoin.com



Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.