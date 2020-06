Thought Leaders Series: Vicken Yegparian of Stack's Bowers

Vicken Yegparian, Vice President of Numismatics at Stack’s Bowers, shows us some of his favorite coins in the E. Horatio Morgan collection, including an 1894-S dime, which sold for over a million dollars at the recent ANA Convention in Rosemont, IL.Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block.For more on Stack's Bowers, visit http://www.stacksbowers.com