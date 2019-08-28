Thought Leaders Series: Q. David Bowers
- Published: Aug 28, 2019, 11 AM
Stack’s Bowers Founder, Q. David Bowers discusses what has kept his interest in the hobby for 67 years, advice for new collectors and how to pass numismatic knowledge to younger generations.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block.
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