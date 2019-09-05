Thought Leaders Series: Tom Caldwell of Northeast Numismatics

Tom Caldwell, founder of Northeast Numismatics, discusses the changes in the coin business he has seen in over 50 years in the industry.

Tom Caldwell founded Northeast Numismatics over 50 years ago. In the years that have elapsed since 1964, Tom has proven his expertise in every area of US coinage, from rare colonials and patterns to high grade proof type and gold. In addition to being an ANA life member since 1972 (#1318) and a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), Tom is a life member of the Society for US Commemorative Coins, the Central States Numismatic Society, Florida United Numismatists, the Numismatic Association of Southern California, as well as other regional and national organizations. He has attended every major coin show and auction since the late 1960s, and can often be seen at shows out for a run in the early morning (he has completed several marathons). Tom’s easy-going personality and casual manner have made him a favorite personality on the show circuit, both with dealers and collectors. Tom is a firm believer that an educated collector is necessary to a strong and sustainable rare coin market, and has taken great efforts to teach youngsters (and elders) the essentials of coin collecting. In his words, “There are a lot of dealers in this business for the long haul. I consider myself a lifer, and we should do what we can to enhance the hobby.”

For more on Northeast Numismatics, visit https://www.northeastcoin.com/



