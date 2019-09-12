Thought Leaders Series: David Sundman of Littleton Coin Company
- Published: Sep 12, 2019, 3 PM
David Sundman, president of Littleton Coin Company, talks about growing up in the family business, what has kept them going for 75 years and some of his favorite coins to collect.
Over 70 years ago, Maynard Sundman founded Littleton Coin Company on the time-honored values of courtesy, trust and providing quality products. Today, Littleton Coin is an employee-owned business, built by collectors, for collectors.
The core values established in 1945 still hold true today. We offer outstanding service and access to quality coins, bank notes and collector merchandise. And we’re committed to bringing you the excitement of collecting, and making it fun and easy to collect.
For more information on Littleton Coin Company, visit littletoncoin.com
Click here to watch more Thought Leaders Series videos.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform