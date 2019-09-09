Thought Leaders Series: Chris Seuntjens of Christopher’s Rare Coins

Chris Seuntjens of Christopher’s Rare Coins discusses engaging the younger generation of coin collectors to ensure the future of the hobby, as well as the impact of counterfeits on the hobby. Chris also introduces his Christal Clear Showcases.

At Christopher’s Rare Coins, the foundation of their business is to connect closely to our clients, community and industry with the goal of being the most trusted independent coin store in our region.

Christopher’s Rare Coins has been serving the Des Moines area since 1980. During that time they have established long-lasting relationships with our customers, often with generations of the same family and continue to inspire the loyalty of our growing client base by operating with integrity.

For more on Christopher’s Rare Coins, visit christophersrarecoins.com

For more on Christal Clear Showcases, visit ccshowcases.com



