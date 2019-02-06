Thought Leaders Series: Kevin Lipton Rare Coins

Thought Leaders Video Series: Kevin Lipton of Kevin Lipton Rare Coins

Kevin Lipton started buying and selling coins at age thirteen and within a few years earned a reputation as one of the great numismatic prodigies. At only 16 years old, he was the full-time numismatic buyer for Steve Ivy Rare Coins of Dallas (the firm that became Heritage). In 2000, Lipton was the recipient of the Professional Numismatist Guild's "Sol Kaplan Award" for his help in cleansing the profession of fraud and thievery. In 2012, Kevin was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award by the PNG at the young age of 53.

At only seventeen years of age, he started his own company, Kevin Lipton Rare Coins, and was one of the major players in the rare coin market, handling some of the rarest U.S. coins and being involved of many of the largest deals of the era. In 1989, Kevin Lipton was the chief adviser to the American Rare Coin Fund L.P., Kidder Peabody's $25,000,000 rare coin limited partnership.

